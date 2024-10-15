Worthing church that was given its own parish just 16 years ago celebrates its 125th anniversary

St Matthew's Church, in Tarring Road, was the fifth Anglican church for central Worthing, a daughter church to Holy Trinity Church, in Shelley Road.

St Paul's was the first, built in 1812 as a Chapel of Ease for St Mary's Church in Broadwater, then Christ Church was built as a second chapel of ease in 1843.

Holy Trinity Church was opened in 1883 to serve the Gratwicke Estate and St Matthew's was built as its daughter church in 1899. Meanwhile, the small parish around the high church of St Andrew the Apostle, in Clifton Road, was created in 1885.

Holy Trinity was built to ease pressure on Christ Church and it was consecrated on July 25, 1883, by Edward Wyndham Tufnell, formerly Bishop of Brisbane and living in Felpham at the time.

Christ Church had also built the Clifton Road Mission Hall in February 1880 and this soon became a well-attended Sunday School. After Holy Trinity was opened, the Mission Hall was used to form the nucleus of Holy Trinity School.

The school grew rapidly, so a site for a new school was purchased in Howard Street. It was open from 1891 to 1961, when pupils were transferred to Heene, Lyndhurst and Elm Grove school, and demolished in 1971.

The Rev Joseph Lancaster was the first vicar at Holy Trinity Church. He hailed from Lancashire and served ten years in Worthing before falling victim to the typhoid epidemic in 1893.

He had the vision for a new church in the northern part of the parish and obtained a promise of £400 from the Bishop's Fund for the venture. In his obituary, he was described as a strong-built man with an indomitable energy that he unselfishly devoted to his parishioners.

The Rev Charles Edward Haynes, his good friend and successor, chaired meetings to move the vision for a new church forward, keen not to lose the funding that had been secured.

A suitable site was identified, south of the railway line and what was then Tarring Lane. An 1875 map shows there were extensive orchards to the west, meaning the site was isolated from housing, and to the east was Brooklands, a children's home.

Almost £1,300 was raised by the Holy Trinity congregation and friends of the church towards the £2,000 needed for the new church, St Matthew's.

The building of St Matthew's was undertaken by Frank Sandell & Sons. The foundation stone was laid on October 20, 1898, by the wife of the Bishop of Chichester, Emily Wilberforce. With funds running low, it was not possible to build the southern aisle at this stage and the notion of incorporating a clerestory was abandoned.

The Diocesan Bishop formally opened the building for divine worship on December 7, 1899. Ministry was initially provided by Holy Trinity Church, first by the Rev Haynes and then, after his departure in 1900, by the Rev Charles Joseph Hollis. It was the Rev Hollis who oversaw the building of Holy Trinity Hall, adjacent to St Matthew's Church, in 1905.

The first curate-in-charge, the Rev George William Boothroyd, was appointed in 1906, perhaps to the relief of Mr Hollis. The pair discussed plans for the southern aisle and this part of the church was constructed the following year. The south side and vestries were dedicated by the Bishop of Chichester on October 13, 1911.

Victor George Gollmick became organist at St Matthew's in 1922, after retirement to Worthing from Alliance Insurance. A new organ was built to his design specifications and dedicated by the Bishop of Lewes on February 17, 1924.

Victor was renowned for cycling to the church in his plus fours from his home in Wallace Avenue. He served as organist until 1936, when ill health forced him to step down.

The Rev George Sparrow oversaw a lot of work on the chancel around this time. Under his direction, using the designs of J Wippell & Co, the church was furnished with altar rails, a reredos and surrounds, choir stalls, a chancel screen, pulpit and a lectern.

Mr Sparrow was keen on youth work and during his time at the church, 4th Worthing Scout Group was formed and affiliated to St Matthew's.

Encouraged by the Rev Hollis, Mr Sparrow petitioned the Bishop of Chichester in 1934 for a new parish to be created around St Matthew's, separating it from Holy Trinity. But his impressive plea went unheeded, despite support from the Archdeacon of Chichester, Benedict Hoskyns.

When Mr Sparrow left in September 1935 to take up the post of vicar at St Mark's Church, Harrogate, he was presented with a cheque and a grandfather clock.

It was almost 75 years after Mr Sparrow had written to the Bishop about the admirable work going on at St Matthew's that the church was finally granted its own parish.

Following a pastoral review, the parish of Christ the King was dissolved in 2008 and on April 1 that year, St Matthew's was separated, with the other two churches forming the new parish of Holy Trinity with Christ Church as a pair. Later that year, the Rev John Chitham, who had led the church for nine years, was licensed as vicar to the new parish.

Mr Chitham, with his background in education, introduced Sunday evening teaching sessions on various topics. He also oversaw work on an extension to the church hall, which was opened in September 2011. Most of the work was done by experienced volunteers, led by parishioner George Rackham.

The current vicar, the Rev Canon Paul Taylor came to St Matthew's from Salisbury in June 2018. Reaching youth and those in there 20s and 30s is a particular target for him and the church, and he unveiled the refurbishment of the Youth Lounge in October 2021, post-Covid.

St Matthew's believes in Worthing and the local community and wants to invest in it in every way it can. It wants to be a catalyst in the community, a 'village in a town' where local people fund community, support and encouragement in the ups and downs of life.

