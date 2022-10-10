Worthing Deaf 50+ Club: Looking back over 70 years of club Worthing's deaf community fought to launch
Deaf clubs have always been friendly, welcoming places where deaf people can meet up and socialise, though in modern times many have gone by the wayside.
Worthing used to have two, Worthing Deaf Social Club and Worthing Deaf 50+ Club, originally known as Worthing Deaf Darby and Joan Club. The first sadly closed recently but the latter is still going strong and celebrated its 70th anniversary with a party on Thursday, October 6.
Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury joined members and spent the afternoon learning more about the club and its history, including looking over some of the old photos from across the decades. Darren Jensen, chairman, said: “We were so impressed with our mayor, Henna. After cutting our cake, she spent most of her afternoon with us by interacting with our members and wanting to know more about our deaf community. We were so impressed with her manner and positive approach with us.”
The club was launched in a couple's lounge before moving to a hall in Southey Road. Darren said when the club started, it was only churches that were interested in helping out deaf people and there were no interpreters. He added: "The deaf community in Worthing really fought for it. We are lucky we still have this. It prevents people from feeling isolated. It is a social club. It is a huge challenge day to day for us in life so here, there are no barriers and we can just relax."
Most Popular
Mrs Chowdhury said she was grateful for the invitation to join the club and see for herself what a wonderful place it was. She added: “The warm welcome was really touching. I am very pleased to be here to celebrate 70 years of the Worthing Deaf 50+ Club. To reach such a milestone is an amazing achievement and a wonderful example of community spirit. As you know, deafness can be very isolating and the contact and support which you have provided for so many people over such a long time is invaluable. I would like to offer my warmest congratulations and to thank you for everything you do. Here’s to another 70 years.”
For more information about Worthing Deaf 50+ Club, email [email protected]