Worthing Deaf 50+ Club: Looking back over 70 years of club Worthing's deaf community fought to launch

Worthing used to have two, Worthing Deaf Social Club and Worthing Deaf 50+ Club, originally known as Worthing Deaf Darby and Joan Club. The first sadly closed recently but the latter is still going strong and celebrated its 70th anniversary with a party on Thursday, October 6.

Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury joined members and spent the afternoon learning more about the club and its history, including looking over some of the old photos from across the decades. Darren Jensen, chairman, said: “We were so impressed with our mayor, Henna. After cutting our cake, she spent most of her afternoon with us by interacting with our members and wanting to know more about our deaf community. We were so impressed with her manner and positive approach with us.”

The club was launched in a couple's lounge before moving to a hall in Southey Road. Darren said when the club started, it was only churches that were interested in helping out deaf people and there were no interpreters. He added: "The deaf community in Worthing really fought for it. We are lucky we still have this. It prevents people from feeling isolated. It is a social club. It is a huge challenge day to day for us in life so here, there are no barriers and we can just relax."

Worthing Deaf 50+ Club in the 1950s, when it was launched as Worthing Deaf Darby and Joan Club in a couple's lounge before moving to a hall in Southey Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Chowdhury said she was grateful for the invitation to join the club and see for herself what a wonderful place it was. She added: “The warm welcome was really touching. I am very pleased to be here to celebrate 70 years of the Worthing Deaf 50+ Club. To reach such a milestone is an amazing achievement and a wonderful example of community spirit. As you know, deafness can be very isolating and the contact and support which you have provided for so many people over such a long time is invaluable. I would like to offer my warmest congratulations and to thank you for everything you do. Here’s to another 70 years.”

For more information about Worthing Deaf 50+ Club, email [email protected]

Jesse and Sibbie Gilbert from Storrington, who were both deaf, in one of the club's productions in the 1960s

A Worthing Deaf 50+ Club gathering in the 1960s

Advertisement Hide Ad

A celebration dinner in the 1970s

Bonnets on show at a Worthing Deaf 50+ Club competition

An outing on August 15, 1964, which included a boat trip from Littlehampton to Amberley

Unveiling of the Lily Ellis memorial picture on February 17, 1976

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Worthing Deaf 50+ Club meeting in the 1950s

A Worthing Deaf 50+ Club dinner in the 1950s

A fire safety talk in the 1990s, with a sign language interpreter

A fire safety talk in the 1990s, with a sign language interpreter - a key moment for the club as interpreters were not an option in the early days

Advertisement Hide Ad

A collection of photos celebrating the 70th anniversary of Worthing Deaf 50+ Club

Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury and Eileen Brooker, a member from Brighton, cutting the 70th anniversary celebration cakes