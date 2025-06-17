Worthing’s inaugural Pride event was held on July 14, 2018, and saw the parade start near the Burlington Hotel. From there it moved to the town centre, along the prom past Worthing Pier, and on to Beach House grounds where the Pride event was held.

It was voted ‘Best Event’ at the Sunny Worthing Awards and the 2019 event was even bigger. The Covid pandemic forced the 2020 Pride event’s cancellation but it returned in 2021, albeit without the parade element.

The 2025 Worthing Pride will be held on Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5, with a host of acts at Steyne Gardens and the parade – which is free to enter – taking place on the Saturday.

There were concerns the parade would have to be cancelled – organisers had warned the lack of a parade sponsor and fewer businesses having signed up to take part put the event at ‘serious risk of being cancelled’. But, thanks to the support of BA Euroflyer, the Gatwick-based wholly owned subsidiary of British Airways, the event will go ahead for at least the next two years.

For more information about this year’s Worthing Pride, visit worthingpride.com

1 . Worthing's first Pride parade The first Worthing Pride parade, July 14, 2018 Photo: Worthing Herald

2 . Worthing's first Pride parade The first Worthing Pride parade, July 14, 2018 Photo: Worthing Herald

3 . Worthing's first Pride parade The first Worthing Pride parade, July 14, 2018 Photo: Worthing Herald