Worthing researcher uncovers her own family history as she looks into why nearly 2,000 people were persuaded to leave Sussex for Canada

Research into the lives of a Worthing family that emigrated to Canada was the starting point for a huge history project that resulted in several books being published.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Petworth Emigration Project has uncovered a huge amount of information, not least for researcher Leigh Lawson from Broadwater, in regards to her own family history.

It is hard to believe that one man managed to persuade nearly 2,000 people to leave Sussex for a new life in Canada over a period of five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seems almost unthinkable now but between 1832 and 1837, the Rev Thomas Sockett of Petworth encouraged the move, believing he was acting for the best.

Archivist Alison McCann with Father Edward Jackman and researcher Leigh Lawson in 2018

There was no coercion, simply an underlining of the economic benefits, and he did all he could to ensure the Petworth emigrations were conducted with all due humanity.

Leigh and historian Sheila Haines have done a huge amount of work on The Petworth Emigration Project over the years and several books on the subject have been published.

Among it all, Leigh discovered a connection to her own family, which gives a rather different angle to the story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sockett believed he was acting in the interests of Petworth and its people, as there was a great deal of unemployment in Sussex at the time and the new Poor Law was poised to come in.

The Rev Thomas Sockett of Petworth

Emigration was very much in the air and at Petworth House, where Mr Sockett was a tutor, the 3rd Earl of Egremont was more than willing to help financially.

Mr Sockett went on to organise the Petworth emigration scheme, commissioning its own ships to send out of Portsmouth. Two ships went out in 1832 and then one each year until 1837, with Mr Sockett insisting each time on the best conditions possible.

There was a number of similar schemes at the time but this one was unique in its organisation and in the humanity with which it was carried out. Mr Sockett insisted on having more space in steerage for the people and more decent food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canada welcomed the Petworth emigrants and all Mr Sockett’s descendants are to be found there today. The family practised what it preached.

George Gates 1838-1912 was the son of James Gates, who went to Canada but quickly returned to Goring

Leigh's family story is rather different, however. She explained the project started after Father Edward Jackman visited England in the mid-1980s and met archivist Alison McCann at West Sussex Record Office.

For many years, Father Jackman had been researching his ancestors, William and Sarah Jackman, who had emigrated to Upper Canada from Goring with five of their children in April 1836, assisted by the scheme.

Alison was able to show him a copy of a letter, written by his ancestors William and Sarah to their eldest son in England and published in the Brighton Guardian in December 1836.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh said: "William and Sarah had emigrated from Goring as farm labourers in April 1836. There is a postscript to the letter saying 'P.S. You must not believe every letter that comes home from Canada; but if what I have said is truth - it is better for young men than at home. James Gates and Thomas Grinyer, as soon as they got here, because they could not get employment, started off, and we have not heard of them since; and if they should come home don't believe what they say'.

One of the 19th century advertisements encouraging Sussex residents to emigrate to Canada

"I had already done a lot of research into our own family history and while working on the Petworth Project I decided to follow up more on my father's side. His mother was born in Worthing and his grandmother, Fanny Gates, came from Goring.

"I was familiar with the letter and these two men, James Gates and Thomas Grinyer, in fact Sheila and I used to laugh about them being a couple of ne'er-do-wells, but to my huge surprise, once I started following my Gates ancestors back, I found that this James Gates was my great-great-grandfather!

"James evidently had gone straight home to Goring, as he married on December 31, 1837. His son George was born about nine months later in 1838. I found from census and parish records that James worked on Jupps Farm, Goring, and his son George, my great-grandfather worked there, too. They were farm labourers. They lived in the old Jupps farmhouse and had another labourer lodging with them, Thomas Grinyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I sing with the South Downs Folk Singers and we practise in Jupps Barn, which is now used as the hall of the English Martyrs Catholic Church. It is extraordinary to think that I am in the barn where they must have worked and known well."

Almost 2,000 people from across Sussex, from Petworth in the west to as far east as Brighton, Lewes and Hellingly, left these shores. If the Earl of Egremont owned all the land in a particular parish, he would pay the full amount.

Nobody was forced to go but it was certainly made agreeable so that they would, particularly as the new Poor Law was about to draw back on many benefits previously available.

Cornelius and Elizabeth Voice from Billingshurst emigrated in 1834

Local newspapers published letters from the first emigrants, saying they had landed and it is was okay, and Mr Sockett produced booklets to urge more people to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Word was put about that by local parishes raising the money to send people, it would be a financial investment to get rid of those that could be a draw on their finances.

Little mention was made of homesickness and how much people missed family and friends back in Sussex.

The Petworth emigrations ceased in 1837, for a number of reasons, not least the death of the Earl of Egremont, the scheme’s big sponsor.

There was also a degree of civil war in Canada and people were tending to look more towards Australia as a destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Father Jackman became interested in the lives of all the other emigrants and asked Canadian historian Wendy Cameron to write a history of the scheme. He and the Jackman Foundation of Toronto provided the funding.

The Petworth Emigration Project began as a collaborative case study between Canada and England, looking at the social history and genealogy of 19th century emigration to Upper Canada, with Sheila and Leigh as the researchers in the UK.

With no official passenger lists, so Sheila and Leigh used Canadian sources and various sources in the UK, such as Poor Law records, vestry minutes, parish registers, newspapers and letters written home by the emigrants themselves, to identify more than 1,500 of the 1,800 emigrants.

It was discovered that 80 per cent of the emigrants came from Sussex, with the poor from parishes in Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Surrey and Cambridgeshire making up the remainder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two books, English Immigrant Voices: Labourers' Letters from Upper Canada in the 1830s by Wendy Cameron, Sheila Haines and Mary McDougall Maude and Assisting Emigration to Upper Canada: The Petworth Emigration Project, 1832-1837 by Wendy Cameron and Mary McDougall Maude, were published in August 2000.

Leigh then helped with research for two further books, Poor Cottages & Proud Palaces: The life and work of the Reverend Thomas Sockett of Petworth 1777 - 1859, published in 2007, and Elizabeth Ilive, Egremont's Countess, published in 2017.