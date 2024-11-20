Worthing restaurants you may remember – from fine dining to hidden treasures

We are showcasing a small range of Worthing restaurants that have gone but not been forgotten. Let us know your favourites from the past.

Bryce's was an exciting addition to the eating out scene in Worthing. The seafood brasserie was opened in Marine Parade by Bill Bryce, a Master Chef of Great Britain.

Bryce's was established in Pulborough in 1983 and moved to Ockley in Surrey in 1992. Bill had a long-held ambition to open a top-quality fish restaurant in Worthing and finally achieved his ambition after many years.

He had a front-of-house kitchen that became part of the eating experience, with state-of-the-art Swiss induction cookers, on view to diners.

Red in Montague Place, Worthing, offered corporate and business entertaining like no other venue in the town. The food, drinks and service were all exceptional but where the restaurant really shined was the flexibility of the layout.

Red had two floors and each had two rooms, catering for up to 75 covers in total. The facilities were often used by many of the town’s leading companies, as requests for quiet tables or a large table were always met, showing a full understanding of the term 'business meeting'.

There was even the 'R' room for boardroom-style meetings, adjoining the first-floor dining space.

Kumari in Findon Road, Findon Valley, was a gem of a place with food that transported you to South Asia. The inviting and comfortable restaurant had a very relaxed atmosphere.

What made this Indian and Nepalese restaurant stand out was its varied range and its special buffet on Sunday and Monday was legendary, at less than £10 per adult.

Titash in Montague Street, Worthing, was a popular restaurant serving classic Indian cuisine in stylish and modern surroundings.

It ranked among the best in Worthing and such was its good name, it hosted both the Sri Lanka and Bangladesh national cricket teams for World Cup celebrations in 2007.

After three years under the ownership of Rashid Ahmed, Titash was bought by Curryland, in Tarring Road, and relaunched with an innovative Bangladeshi menu, with seafood dishes a speciality.

Jafran in Broadwater Street West was one of the oldest Indian restaurants in Worthing. It was opened by Koddus Ali in 2000 and had a reputation for the quality of its food and customer service.

Picasso in Ann Street, Worthing, offered a taste of the Mediterranean with its tasty tapas dishes. It was a firm favourite for years, with its comprehensive menu of classic Spanish dishes. It was a hidden treasure.

Paragon restaurant in Brunswick Road was one of the best restaurants in Worthing for more than 20 years. It was named after Paragon Street, a side road that disappeared in the 1960s when the Grafton multi-storey car park was built.

