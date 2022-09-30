Worthing's closed shops – 25 pictures of high-street memories
Worthing town centre has seen a lot of change over the years.
While many shops – including some big names – have come and gone, the town centre continues to thrive with strong demand for commercial premesis. As town centre manager Sharon Clarke explained, the vacancy rate is below five per cent, compared to 14.1 per cent nationally, and with more businesses opening soon.
Popular chicken chain Nando’s has applied to move into the old Laura Ashely building, Sussex-based and family run bakery firm Truffles plans to open in part of the former Monsoon/Accessorize shop on December 1 and Pret A Manager has confirmed plans to move into the old Top Shop and Top Man store, also in Montague Street.
Here are just some of the other well-known shops that have been part of Worthing – some several years ago, others more recently. We’d love to hear your memories about these and any other much-missed shops – email [email protected]