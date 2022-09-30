Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Woolworths was a fixture of Montague Street, Worthing, before its closure early in 2009
Woolworths was a fixture of Montague Street, Worthing, before its closure early in 2009

Worthing's closed shops – 25 pictures of high-street memories

Worthing town centre has seen a lot of change over the years.

By Sam Woodman
Friday, 30th September 2022, 1:17 pm
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 1:22 pm

While many shops – including some big names – have come and gone, the town centre continues to thrive with strong demand for commercial premesis. As town centre manager Sharon Clarke explained, the vacancy rate is below five per cent, compared to 14.1 per cent nationally, and with more businesses opening soon.

Popular chicken chain Nando’s has applied to move into the old Laura Ashely building, Sussex-based and family run bakery firm Truffles plans to open in part of the former Monsoon/Accessorize shop on December 1 and Pret A Manager has confirmed plans to move into the old Top Shop and Top Man store, also in Montague Street.

Here are just some of the other well-known shops that have been part of Worthing – some several years ago, others more recently. We’d love to hear your memories about these and any other much-missed shops – email [email protected]

1. Laura Ashely

Laura Ashley was a mainstay of the Montague Centre in Worthing for many years. Now, Nando's is planning to move into the site

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. C&A

At the other end of the Montague Centre, TK Maxx remains a popular fixture. But before it, the building was home to C&A. The Dutch firm had operated in Britain since 1922 but in 2000 announced plans to withdraw, with the last shops closing in 2001.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Moonsoon/Accessorize

Sussex-based bakery Truffles hopes to open in part of the old Monsoon/Accessorize shop on December 1.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Top Shop/Top Man

Pret will soon be moving into the old Top Shop/Top Man shop in Montague Street

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales
Sharon ClarkeSussex
Next Page
Page 1 of 7