The closure of Wilko in Worthing town centre is the latest loss for an ever-changing high street.

While many shops – including some big names – have come and gone, Worthing town centre continues to thrive with strong demand for commercial premises.

Other changes have seen popular chicken chain Nando’s moving into the old Laura Ashely building, Sussex-based and family run bakery firm Truffles opening in part of the former Monsoon/Accessorize shop, and Pret A Manager opening in the old Top Shop and Top Man store, also in Montague Street.

Here, we look back at just some of the other well-known shops that have been part of Worthing – some several years ago, others more recently.

Among the biggest names to go was Woolworths, which first opened in Rowlands Road in August 1920. By 1930, it had moved to Montague Street but this branch closed in 2009. Beales, which had entrances in South Street and the Montague Centre, closed its doors in 2020. Many still thought of it as Bentalls, which was established in Worthing in 1947 and taken over by Beales in 2002.

Bhs, originally British Home Stores, was in Montague Street, Worthing, until 2016. The once busy shop had clothing, lighting and a large restaurant upstairs. Next in Montague Street may have gone but the chain still has its much larger store in Shoreham, close to the Holmbush Centre. Our picture from December 28, 2006, reminds us of the long queues that use to form for sales.

Bunce's Home Hardware had a near-iconic store in Chapel Road, near Teville Gate. It closed, along with the firm's other branches, in 2019.

1 . Wilko Worthing is saying goodbye to its Wilko store in the Guildbourne Centre Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Wilko's staff serve customers for final time Wilko's staff have served customers for the final time today (October 5) as the store shuts its doors for good. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Wilko Shelves in Worthing's Wilko were bare following the sale ahead of its closure Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Game Game in Worthing closed in January, 2023 Photo: Eddie Mitchell