Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, walks past the UEFA Euro 2024 Henri Delaunay Trophy after defeat to Spain during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

King Charles III has sent a letter to former Crawley schoolboy Gareth Southgate after his England side lost to Spain in the European Championships final in Berlin.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Three Lions lost 2-1 after Mikel Oyarzabal’s late strike gave the Spanish the win and denied Southgate and England a first major trophy.

It was the second Euros in a row Southgate, who grew up in Crawley and went to Hazelwick and Pound Hill Junior schools, has lead his side to the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southgate has done and incredible job as England boss and his achievements on and off the pitch have transcended the sport.

And shortly after the final, The Royal Family account on X posted a letter from The King to Southgate who is an OBE.

The letter read: “Although victory may have eluded this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.

“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But please know that your success in reaching the European Championships final is a really great achievements in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead.”

It is unclear yet whether Southgate will continue as England boss after this latest tournament, but whatever he chooses to do, noone can deny he has brought joy to millions ever since he took over in 2016.