Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Borough Council has said ‘a conversation would need to take place’ with Gareth Southgate if they were to give him further recognition in the town the former England boss grew up in.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ever since Gareth lead the England side to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia in 2018 there have been calls for the council to mark his achievements. Suggestions have included a statue or the renaming of a neighbourhood or roads.

And those calls grew every time he achieved more with the national side, including reaching two European finals – the latest being on Sunday when they lost 2-1 to Spain in Berlin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, looks on prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

There was a lot of speculation whether Gareth, who grew up in Crawley and went to Hazelwick and Pound Hill Junior schools, would carry on as England manager after the latest tournament.

But today (Tuesday, July 15), he resigned from the role and said: “As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.”

We asked Crawley Borough Council whether they had plans to mark his achievements as England manager.

Leader of Crawley Borough Council, Councillor Michael Jones, said: “Gareth Southgate is a son of Crawley who grew up here, went to school here and learnt a lot of his football here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re tremendously proud of what Gareth has achieved and we have previously awarded him the Pride of Crawley award at the Crawley Community Awards. In terms of any further recognition this is a conversation that would need to take place with Gareth in due course."