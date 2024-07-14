Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The excitement is building for the European Championships final as England take on Spain in Berlin – and one person who can’t wait is former Spice Girl Melanie C.

The singer was at the Pub in the Park festival in Reigate on Saturday (July 13) and headlined the afternoon session. After singing some of her and the Spice Girls’ big hits, she got the crowd going with a rousing version of ‘It’s Coming Home’.

England take on Spain in the final in Berlin tonight (Sunday, July 14) with Gareth Southgate’s men looking to win the tournament for the first time.

And Mel C ran on to the stage and said ‘We’ve got a big day coming’ before leading the crowd in the sing song.

The ‘foodie and family festival’ in Reigate is a three-day festival with a lot of food, drink and music. Other acts included Sam Ryder and McFly.