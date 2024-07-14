Watch as former Spice Girl Melanie C sings 'It's Coming Home' at Pub in the Park festival in Surrey ahead of England's Euros final against Spain
The singer was at the Pub in the Park festival in Reigate on Saturday (July 13) and headlined the afternoon session. After singing some of her and the Spice Girls’ big hits, she got the crowd going with a rousing version of ‘It’s Coming Home’.
England take on Spain in the final in Berlin tonight (Sunday, July 14) with Gareth Southgate’s men looking to win the tournament for the first time.
And Mel C ran on to the stage and said ‘We’ve got a big day coming’ before leading the crowd in the sing song.
The ‘foodie and family festival’ in Reigate is a three-day festival with a lot of food, drink and music. Other acts included Sam Ryder and McFly.
