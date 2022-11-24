'It’s a special moment for me today' - Crawley Town defender marks milestone with clean sheet

Tony Craig made his 700th career appearance on Tuesday night (November 22) as Crawley Town drew 0-0 with Gillingham.

Craig, who came in to replace the suspended Ludwig Francillette, put on a very influential performance, not only coming away with a historic career milestone but also a well-earned clean sheet. Speaking on his performance, Craig said: “It was a special occasion, and it was made even better with the clean sheet. It’s one of those ones coming to our ground we know we have to win those games. Also, you can’t be beaten though so we take the point and move on to the next one.”

Craig’s family were in the stands for the game, and he had a lot of praise for them and what they had done for him throughout his career. “It’s a special moment for me today. I’ve got my family here and they have been with me since the very beginning. Good times and bad. I’m a family man and when you hit those landmarks, I just have to get them involved. My whole family was here.” he said.

Tony Craig after making his 700th career appearance

“I’ve got to remember my old man was driving me about when I was a kid. Getting in from work and driving up to Surrey to go and train. People don’t see that side of it. People have made a lot of sacrifices for me. I’m so grateful they are here tonight. It’s a special one for the Craig household.”

Craig is not only a player at the club but also the assistant manager for interim boss Lewis Young. Young was quick to heap plenty of praise on his coaching partner and centre half following the game saying:

“Massive credit goes out to Tony Craig for making his 700th career appearance. The big thing is how proud I am of my assistant manager in Tony Craig for making his 700th appearance. And that just shows the class and character of the man.”

“He's been fantastic. Not just as a coach but as a player and a person. He’s my right-hand man and someone that I trust no end and I can’t speak highly enough of him.”

The opposition manager from the game Neil Harris played with Craig during his time at Millwall. He certainly had a lot of praise for his former captain and congratulated him on the occasion after the game as well. I thought he played extremely well tonight first and foremost. He is an absolute leader on the pitch. He has deserved everything he has got in his career because he’s one of the best professionals and probably the best winner I played with.

“To still be playing football at his age shows his professionalism and his determination and he was a thorn in our side tonight because I thought without Tony Craig, we win that game comfortably.” claimed Harris.