£10,000 lottery win for Peacehaven neighbours

Nine people in Peacehaven are jumping for joy this morning after waking up to the news that their lucky postcode, BN10 7PH, has scooped People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize today (Tuesday 28 August, 2018).

Eight of the Hoddern Avenue neighbours have picked up cheques for £1,000 each, while the ninth has doubled their cash prize to £2,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt offered her congratulations and said: “Well done to all our winners in Peacehaven today – it’s always great to see neighbours share the joy of winning together.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £330 million to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

One good cause close to the winner that players have helped to support is The Deans Senior Tea Club, which was awarded £2,000 last year to help run its free weekly tea clubs.

