1960s film promotes tourism in Eastbourne

A film shot in the 1960s promoting Eastbourne as a tourist resort is now available to view.

The film shows various attractions in Eastbourne including the beach, hotels, parks, sports, and other sights around the town.

It also highlights other locations around East Sussex including Alfriston, the Long Man of Wilmington, Rudyard Kipling’s House, Sheffield Park Gardens at Uckfield, the Bluebell Railway and Pevensey Castle.

The film, commissioned by Eastbourne Publicity Department, is in full colour and narrated.

It has been brought to life by Screen Archive South East at the University of Brighton.

