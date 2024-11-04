13 photos: Veteran Car Run from London to Brighton captured in Sussex towns and cities

It began early on Sunday, 3 November as more than 350 pioneering veteran cars, their intrepid drivers, plucky passengers plus crowds of early-rising well-wishers gathered in Hyde Park this morning (Sunday, 3 November).

They were all eagerly awaiting daybreak to signal the start of the annual 2024 RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run – the world’s longest-running and most significant motoring event.

It is now 128 years since the original Emancipation Run, which was held in 1896 to celebrate the recently passed Locomotives on Highways Act. This raised the speed limit for ‘light locomotives’ from 4 to 14 mph, and abolished the need for a man to walk ahead waving a red flag.

Evoking that new-found freedom, today’s much-loved homage always commences with the symbolic tearing-up of the red flag – a pre-dawn ritual which this year also marked the 120th anniversary of the Ladies’ Automobile Club.

Celebrating that milestone, the red flag was ripped by Joy Tacon and Queenie Louwman, both members of the Veteran Car Run Steering Group which supported many of the 50 or so female drivers on this year’s special celebration.

As daylight arrived on an unseasonably warm morning – and as a curtain-raiser – a pack of 25 pre-1905 motor- and pedal cycles left the start line also headed for Brighton. The brave-hearted ‘penny-farthing’ riders attracted much admiration as they embarked for Brighton’s Madeira Drive on the south coast.

Maximising the dry weather, most of the starters completed the hallowed journey to Brighton well before the 4.30pm deadline, and so claimed a coveted finishers’ medal. Of the 369 starters, 325 made it to Madeira Drive in good time.

The first car to reach the Sussex seafront was the 1899 Panhard et Levassor of Shane Houilhan, the former factory team racing car completing the journey in just over three hours.

Having flagged away the early starters, Duncan Wiltshire was one of the many to savour the annual event – and a welcome hot toddy courtesy of Aberfeldy single malt whisky – after his untroubled journey aboard a 1901 Mors owned by the Royal Automobile Club.

“What a fantastic RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run it has been today,” enthused a delighted Wiltshire. “The turn-out from spectators was mighty impressive, with huge crowds lining the route all the way. You also have to marvel at the organisation. This is an incredibly complicated event which is seamlessly overseen by more than 300 wonderful volunteer marshals. It is these people who ensure the smooth and safe progress of all these extraordinary vehicles.

“This has been a fabulous way to celebrate 120 years of the Ladies’ Automobile Club, `as well as 125 years of Fiat,” continued Wiltshire. “It was terrific to see the ladies tearing up the ceremonial red flag at the start, and then to see so many of them driving on the Run itself.

“Neither will anyone forget the amazing sight and sound of the Fiat 130HP, as it thundered its way to the Brighton seafront.” Full details of the 2024 RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run are available on the event website at www.veterancarrun.com.

