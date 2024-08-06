Chichester classic car club has two new venues following council car park ban

The car club has been welcomed at two new venues to host its car events.

A classic car club which was told to stop meeting at a council car park in West Sussex has found a new venue.

The Manhood Classic car club had been meeting one Sunday a month for 13 years at the East Beach car park, in Selsey, and paying the parking charges to do so. However, Chichester District Council issued the club with a formal notice telling them to stop earlier this year after someone complained.

The council, which had apparently been unaware of the car club's meetings, has since changed the rules around using car parks to host events, meaning the club would have to apply to park there and pay a fee. The council’s monitoring officer Nicholas Bennett said at a meeting in January: “The council has a responsibility to all users of all its car parks and to take steps to ensure people are not using it in an unauthorised way."

Club chairman Les Payne said at the time of the council's decision: “Manhood Classic Car Club was formed by a couple of local chaps in Selsey in October 2010 as a way to get together, share their interest, and enjoy a breakfast or just a coffee at the beach-front kiosk. As the meet was held in a public car park where anyone can park, paying the parking fees in the summer months, the club did not realise that any permission was needed."

The club was overwhelmed by the support of the community at the time with Mr Payne adding: “Everyone is upset and angry that yet another community-spirited group is being forced to stop enjoying their hobby, sharing it with the public and generating local trade.”

Mr Payne said the new charges would make the club's meet-ups ‘totally unviable’ and in a statement this week the club said an agreement on the conditions to be imposed in the council's new policy 'could not be reached'.

However, the good news is the club has found a new venue to host some of its meet-ups.

The newly refurbished Sidlesham Memorial Recreation Ground will be used to hold Sunday meet-ups from 9am until 12pm. The first meeting, held on July 21, attracted over 100 classic and vintage vehicles.

When the car club chairman was asked about how long they would be able to use the Sidlesham venue for their meets, Les Payne said ‘it was an indefinite agreement’.

He added: “The Sidlesham Community Association were quite delighted that we could meet there. It highlights their village and it brings in people and gets them together. The support has been teriffic.”

The club’s next meeting there will be on Sunday, September 15. They will also continue to use Selsey Golf Club on various Sunday mornings throughout the year with the next meet there on August 25.

The club's annual summer show will be held on Saturday, August 17, with over 300 vehicles expected at Selsey Academy from 10 am until 4 pm. The club will be raising funds for the school at the show. Entry is free for the public. Find out more about the club at manhoodclassiccars.com.