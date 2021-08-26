Ford Focus ST Edition brings handling upgrades to hot hatch

Ford has announced a new special edition of its Focus ST hot hatch - the Ford Focus ST Edition.

Tailored to offer an even more dynamic driving experience, the new car features adjustable suspension and lightweight alloys as well as a series of visual updates.

At the centre of the Focus ST Edition’s upgrades is a two-way adjustable coilover suspension system from KW Automotive. Like the Fiesta ST Edition this sets the Focus lower than the standard ST and allows owners to tweak the ride height and rebound to suit their own driving style.

From the factory, the Focus ST Edition is 10mm lower than a regular ST, with a further 20mm of adjustment available. Spring rates are increased by more than 50 per cent over the standard car and there are 16 possible rebound settings and 12 compression settings.

To make sure you can see the suspension is something special, it features stainless steel damper tubes and springs powder coated in eye-catching Ford Performance Blue.

Owners are free to choose their own suspension settings but the new model also comes with a booklet of recommended settings for a variety of driving conditions, including one specifically for taking on the Nurburgring Nordschleife, if you fancy it.

The other dynamic upgrade for the Focus ST Edition is the fitment of 19-inch flow-formed alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. The setup reduces unsprung weight at each corner by 10 per cent, allowing, says Ford, for better contact with the road for improved grip and handling.

Setting the ST Edition apart from the pack visually is Azure Blue paintwork also seen on the Fiesta ST, with a high gloss black finish to the exterior trim. Part-leather Recaro sports seats are also fitted as standard.

Unlike other versions of the ST, the ST Edition is only available as a five-door hatchback with the 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine and manual transmission, so there’s no chance of fancy chassis tweaks if you want the estate or diesel version.

The engine is unchanged from the standard ST, meaning its 276bhp and 310lb ft offer 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 155mph. The standard car’s electronic limited slip diff is still present, as are selectable driving modes including a Track option with launch control.