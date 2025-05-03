In 44 pictures: Motoring spectacular Magnificent Motors returns to Eastbourne

The show started this morning (May 3) on Eastbourne's iconic Western Lawns and Wishtower Slopes. It's estimated that over 600 vehicles attend over the two days, and whether you're a proud owner of one of the vehicles, a keen enthusiast or simply want a day out with the family, Magnificent Motors offers something for everyone, including fairground rides, trade stalls and food and drink.

Josie Barnes, who is the operational event manager for Magnificent Motors, said: “I think it kicks off the event season really well and it brings lots of visitors and tourists to the town. Hotels are busy, restaurants are busy and it's one of the first of our events of the year. I think it's good to keep these community family-friendly events going, there's something for everyone and it’s a nice excuse to get out and enjoy the sunny weather over the bank holiday weekend.”

Nigel Hogben, a director at Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club, added: “Classic cars bring people together, families and everything, to see some of the smiles when they see the old vehicles. Basically the parents of their parents had some of these vehicles and it's just wonderful to see that they're still running on the road after so many years.”

On Saturday morning, some of the vehicles on display included classic cars, motorcycles, scooters, a few military vehicles and many more classic and modern vehicles. The show also has a "Cars of the Future" section that showcases the latest in EV and Hybrid technology. More than 25 car clubs attend the show each year. The event continues on Sunday (May 4) from 10-5pm.

