This Sussex town is one of the worst places in the UK to take your driving test

A Sussex town faces challenges with its driving test success rates, making it one of the hardest places to pass in the UK.

According to recent Confused.com research, there is a pronounced postcode lottery split in the UK when it comes to passing a practical driving test.

Its research found that between 2021 and 2024, pass rates varied dramatically across Britain, from 33% in Speke, Liverpool to over 80% percent in Mallaig, Scotland.

The West Sussex town of Crawley is ranked the sixth lowest, with an average pass rate of 37.3%.

Confused.com gathered these figures by submitting Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to the Driver & Vehicle Agency and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

Here are the test centres around the UK with the lowest pass rates:

Speke (Liverpool) – North West – 33.4% Wolverhampton – Midlands – 34.6% Belvedere (London) – South East – 35.1% Featherstone – Midlands – 35.9% Wednesbury – Midlands – 36.9% Crawley – South East – 37.3% Rochdale (Manchester) – North West – 37.7% Bury (Manchester) – North West – 37.8% Chingford (London) – South East – 38.2% Erith (London) – South East – 38.4%

Rhydian Jones, Confused.com car insurance expert, said: “Passing your driving test is a huge milestone but our latest research shows just how challenging and inconsistent the system can be.

“This is especially true when learners are waiting months for a test date, only to find their chances of passing depend heavily on where they take it.

“Shockingly, only around half of the six million tests taken since 2021 have passed.

“And with some centres showing pass rates as low as 33%, it’s no wonder many feel the system isn’t setting them up for success.”

Confused.com has launched a driving test pass rate calculator that ranks nearby test centres by their pass rate, helping learners make smarter test centre choices so they can avoid unnecessary delays.

In 2024 alone, almost 976,000 learners took their test, but fewer than 477,000 passed.