Christmas Markets in East Sussex: all you need to know

The festive season is nearly upon us and towns and villages across East Sussex are getting into the spirit with Christmas markets. Here is our guide to some of the festive markets and fairs across the county.

Uckfield

Boutique & Artisan Christmas Gift Fair

When is the event?

Wednesday, November 20 to Thursday, November 21.

Where is the event and how do I get there?

East Sussex National Hotel, Uckfield is accessible by car.

Where is best to park for the event?

There are 400 parking spaces available.

What are the opening times?

10am-4pm.

What is there to do at the event?

Luxury festive gifts will be available from more than 60 exhibitors at the event.

What food and drink is available?

A pop-up café will serve light bites and the hotel restaurant serves lunch or afternoon tea overlooking the golf course.

How do I get tickets for the event?

Entry is cash only – £5 on the door and £4 after 1pm, children under 16 have free entry.

Crowborough

Crowborough Christmas Market

When is the Christmas market?

Saturday, November 16.

Where is the Christmas market and how do I get there?

Crowborough Community Centre, Pine Grove can be accessed on foot and by public transport.

What are the opening times?

10am-3pm.

What is there to do at the Christmas market?

This market will highlight local businesses and crafts in time for Christmas. There will be a wide variety of high end and unique gifts from more than 25 traders.

How to get tickets for the Christmas market?

Entry is £1 for over-16s and proceeds will support The Crowborough Air Cadets & 1st Crowborough Scout Group.

Nutley

Nutley Christmas Market

When is the Christmas market?

Saturday, November 30.

Where is the Christmas market and how do I get there?

Nutley War Memorial Hall, Nutley High Street can be accessed by car or on foot.

What are the opening times?

10am-3pm.

What is there to do at the Christmas market?

Local foods, crafts, and gifts will be available at the festive fair in aid of Nutley Preschool Playgroup and Nutley Church of England Primary School.

Will Santa be at the Christmas market?

Santa will be present in his grotto at the event.

Framfield

Framfield Christmas Fair

When is the event?

Friday, November 29.

Where is the event and how do I get there?

Framfield Memorial Hall, The Street has a small amount of parking and there is limited on-road parking.

What are the opening times?

5pm-8pm.

What is there to do at the event?

Attractions include ‘Elfridges’ Gift Shop, Framfield’s Bignose & Beardy Mulled Cider, a BBQ and a Christmas raffle.

Pickles the Christmas pony will also make an appearance.

Will Santa be at the event?

Santa will be in his Grotto at the event.

Lewes

Cliffe Bonfire Christmas Market

When is the Christmas market?

Saturday, December 14.

Where is the Christmas market and how do I get there?

Lewes Town Hall is accessible by public transport and car.

Where is best to park for the Christmas market?

Lewes has a variety of public, private, and multi-storey car parks. Since the town hall is in the high street, it might be best to use The Maltings Car Park, the Market Lane Car park or the East Street Car Park.

What are the opening times?

10am-4pm.

What is there to do at the Christmas market?

A festive market showcasing local arts, crafts, food, drink and more. It is organised by the Cliffe Bonfire Society.

Artists and Makers Fayre 2019

When is the event?

Saturday, December 7.

Where is the event and how do I get there?

Lewes Town Hall is accessible by public transport and car.

Where is best to park for the event?

Lewes has a variety of public, private, and multi-storey car parks. Since the town hall is in the high street, it might be best to use The Maltings Car Park, the Market Lane Car park or the East Street Car Park.

What are the opening times?

10am-5pm.

What is there to do at the event?

An arts and crafts showcase which, though not in itself festive, might be a good place to source some heartfelt stocking-fillers.

Brighton and Hove

Stoneham Park Christmas Market

When is the Christmas market?

Saturday, December 7.

Where is the Christmas market and how do I get there?

Stoneham Park Hove, Stoneham Road, can be accessed by public transport and parking may be available.

What are the opening times?

From 11am.

What is there to do at the Christmas market?

The Friends of Stoneham Park will host this Christmas shopping event, featuring music and a prize draw.

What food and drink is available?

Mulled wine and festive favourites will be available.

How to get tickets for the Christmas market?

The event is free.

Brighton’s First Zero Waste Christmas Market

When is the Christmas market?

December 15.

Where is the Christmas market and how do I get there?

The Old Market, Upper Market Street, is 15 minutes from Brighton station and bus stops are nearby.

What are the opening times?

11am-6pm.

What is there to do at the Christmas market?

More than 30 zero waste brands will exhibit at this Brighton first. For the ecologically minded zero plastic packaging and wrapping and ethical and Fairtrade goods will be on offer.

How to get tickets for the Christmas market?

Tickets can be bought online via Eventbrite.

Brighton’s Christmas Street Food & Makers Market

When is the Christmas market?

Saturday, December 14.

Where is the Christmas market and how do I get there?

Brighthelm Centre, North Road is accessible by bus and close to Brighton Station.

Where is best to park for the Christmas market?

There is a multi-story nearby.

What are the opening times?

10.30am-4.30pm.

What is there to do at the Christmas market?

This claims to be the largest Christmas craft and street food market in Brighton. More than 40 artists, designers, and makers will sell artisan gifts.

What food and drink is available?

A pop-up café will serve homemade cakes and hot drinks with ten per cent of hot drink sales going to Chestnut Tree House.

A street food market will offer vegan food and live performances will take place throughout the day.

Is the Christmas market good for children?

Olaf the snowman will be making an appearance.

Eastbourne

Meads Magic

When is the Christmas market?

Friday, November 29.

Where is the Christmas market and how do I get there?

Meads Street which will be closed to traffic.

Where is best to park for the Christmas market?

It may be best to go on foot.

What are the opening times?

2.30pm-7pm.

What is there to do at the Christmas market?

The street will be closed to traffic and filled with family fun. Market stalls will sell hand-crafted goods and local produce.

When will Santa be at the Christmas market?

Santa’s grotto will open from 3pm.

Eastbourne Christmas Market

When is the Christmas market?

Saturday, November 30 to Monday, December 23.

Where is the Christmas market and how do I get there?

Terminus Road, Eastbourne is accessible by train, bus, car, or on foot

Where is best to park for the Christmas market?

There are several car parks nearby.

What is there to do at the Christmas market?

Market stalls, live entertainment, and fairground rides.

What food and drink is available?

Food is available from local retailers.

How to get tickets for the Christmas market?

The event is free to attend.

Sovereign Shines Festive Market

When is the Christmas market?

Friday, December 13.

Where is the Christmas market and how do I get there?

Sovereign Harbour Marina can be accessed by bus, car, or on foot.

Where is best to park for the Christmas market?

There is a large car park nearby.

What are the opening times?

4pm-8pm.

What is there to do at the Christmas market?

Live reindeer will make an appearance at the event with plenty of market stalls and local produce available.

How to get tickets for the Christmas market?

The event is free to enter.