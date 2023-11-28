8 Things to do in Chichester this Christmas

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best activities and events happening in Chichester to make your Christmas special!
Ah, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. Here are some of our top picks for activities and events happening in Chichester.
1. Santa’s Missing Sack Christmas Trail
We are thrilled to present a magical adventure that invites families to embark on a quest to save Christmas. Sponsored by Howden Insurance, from Saturday 25 November until midday on Sunday 24 December, families can go on a free trail to find Santa’s missing sack of toys with the help of the Chichester Christmas Light Characters. Not only will families have lots of fun following the clues around the city and cracking the code left by Santa’s five festive friends, there’s also a fantastic reward at the end – a chance to win a Nintendo Switch Console and a £50 Chichester Gift Card! Photo: Santa’s Missing Sack Christmas Trail
2. Christmas market to be held on North and East Street in Chichester
Expect stalls, delectable food, live music, street theatre, and much more! Chichester Christmas Cheer is set to be a festive extravaganza for the Chichester community this December.
There will be a ‘Chichester Christmas Cheer’ event in the town centre on Saturday, December 9 to Sunday, The market will run from 9am to 6pm on Saturdays and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.
There’s also another weekend date for the event, which is on Saturday, December 16 to Sunday, December 17. Photo: Pixabay
3. Chichester Star Wars 'May The Toys Be With You' exhibition
One of the UK's best collections of vintage Star Wars toys and original cinema posters is now on display in The Novium Museum. ‘May The Toys Be With You’ is a celebration of the now highly collectable vintage toy line and of the iconic design work and art of the original Star Wars movies. The event has been open since October, and will end on April 20, 2024. The exhibition features hundreds of incredible vintage toys, posters and memorabilia, including a 1977 movie poster by The Brothers Hildebrant. Given 36 hours to complete the poster, the twins worked collaboratively in a single non-stop session to achieve the print deadline. Photo: Henry Bryant
4. Midhurst Christmas Street Party
This magical event will include live music, fairground rides, late-night shopping, a Christmas Gift Market, the popular Santa's Grotto and much more! More information will be available closer to the time at www.midhurst-tc.gov.uk 01/12/2023 at 17:00 to 20:00. Photo: Midhurst Christmas Street Party