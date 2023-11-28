8 Things to do in Chichester this Christmas

3 . Chichester Star Wars 'May The Toys Be With You' exhibition

One of the UK's best collections of vintage Star Wars toys and original cinema posters is now on display in The Novium Museum. ‘May The Toys Be With You’ is a celebration of the now highly collectable vintage toy line and of the iconic design work and art of the original Star Wars movies. The event has been open since October, and will end on April 20, 2024. The exhibition features hundreds of incredible vintage toys, posters and memorabilia, including a 1977 movie poster by The Brothers Hildebrant. Given 36 hours to complete the poster, the twins worked collaboratively in a single non-stop session to achieve the print deadline. Photo: Henry Bryant