Daytrips & Jaunts In The Darktown Charabanc brings Southampton-based Jonny and Sharon Hannah to Chichester’s Oxmarket for an exhibition running until January 8.

Sharon Hannah

Oxmarket Contemporary chairman Sophie Hull said: “The originality of this exhibition will appeal to all ages.

"If you are looking for something different and unique, the Oxmarket is the place to head for. We’re ecstatic to have the Hannahs and can’t wait for visitors share the experience of this show and charabanc at the Oxmarket Gallery.”

Jonny said: “Our new exhibition from our Cakes & Ale Press is a collection of prints, paintings and cut-out fancies, as we call them, on the theme of travel, but travel in a very rudimentary sense on our imaginary bus – the Darktown Charabanc. Both Sharon and myself live in Southampton, but also regularly frequent the coastal hinterlands that is Darktown where tattooed sailors are aplenty, along with quirky shopkeepers such as Slim Gaillard and Jacques Tourneur. So our pieces for this show take you to Paris where we visited earlier this year, for my delayed 50th birthday celebrations. We also go to the pier in Darktown to have our fortune read by Madame Luna.

"And pop down to our favourite place to go at night – Carthy’s Folk Club. And a quick trip to Rome too. On board the charabanc, you can basically go anywhere you like – Coney Island is but a few stops away, as is Portobello beach in Edinburgh. All aboard the Darktown Charabanc. It'll take to almost anywhere you want to go. You'll go to Jardin de Luxembourg, to Darktown Pier, to the seaside and beyond. Meet Madame Luna. Bump into the Urban Guerrilla. Pop down the stairs to Carthy's Folk Club, and say hello to a white, white cat whilst wearing your vetements de travail, of course.