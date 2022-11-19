The Brighton Christmas Festival is back for 2022 with a range of attractions.

The festival has opened for its five-week run after a year of hard work from David Hill and his team at E3 Events based in Hove. The revamped market and après ski bar will be at St Peters Plaza right next to St Peter's Church in Brighton city centre.

David said: "I am over the moon with the look of this year's Christmas Market. The early signs are very encouraging since we opened at 1pm on Friday (November 18), and we are expecting a huge footfall. We are open every day until Christmas Eve, and we have lined up some absolutely fantastic attractions. We have made some very positive changes from last year, and my team is all geared up for a successful five weeks.

"There really is so much going on during the five weeks. I hope we have created something that the city of Brighton and Hove will be very proud of this Christmas. This hopefully will be the first 'normal' Christmas for a few years after covid and lockdowns, including last December. We want this to be the very best - and we are confident it will be."

Brighton Christmas Festival opens with après ski bar and live music (photo from GRAHAM FRANKS)

These are some of the key attractions:

Mix of unique gifts from around the world

Street food

Après ski bar - festive drinks and live entertainment in the ski-lodge-themed bar

Big wheel

Santa's sleigh ride experience

Live music every night

Christmas show – Elf Express will be pulling into the Ironworks Studios from November 26