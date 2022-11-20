Edit Account-Sign Out
Christmas 2022: 10 places offering festive menus in Eastbourne

Christmas 2022: 10 places offering festive menus in Eastbourne

As the festive period approaches, here is a selection of places with Christmas menus on offer in and around Eastbourne.

By India Wentworth
4 minutes ago

Top 10 restaurants/bar/pubs on Tripadvisor (as of November 18) with Christmas menus on their websites.

1. Skylark: https://www.skylarkeastbourne.co.uk/christmas

2. The Marine: http://themarinepub.co.uk/2022/09/26/christmas-menu-2022/ (photo by Google Maps)

3. Cru: https://www.cruwine.co.uk/menus/

4. Crown and Anchor: http://crownandanchoreastbourne.co.uk/christmas (photo by Google Maps)

