Christmas 2022: 10 places offering festive menus in Eastbourne

As the festive period approaches, here is a selection of places with Christmas menus on offer in and around Eastbourne.
Top 10 restaurants/bar/pubs on Tripadvisor (as of November 18) with Christmas menus on their websites.
1. Skylark: https://www.skylarkeastbourne.co.uk/christmas
Skylark: https://www.skylarkeastbourne.co.uk/christmas
Photo: -
2. The Marine: http://themarinepub.co.uk/2022/09/26/christmas-menu-2022/ (photo by Google Maps)
The Marine: http://themarinepub.co.uk/2022/09/26/christmas-menu-2022/ (photo by Google Maps)
Photo: -
3. Cru: https://www.cruwine.co.uk/menus/
Cru: https://www.cruwine.co.uk/menus/
Photo: Jon Rigby
4. Crown and Anchor: http://crownandanchoreastbourne.co.uk/christmas (photo by Google Maps)
Crown and Anchor: http://crownandanchoreastbourne.co.uk/christmas (photo by Google Maps)
Photo: -