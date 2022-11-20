Edit Account-Sign Out
Christmas 2022: 10 places offering festive menus in Hastings

As the festive period approaches, here is a selection of places with Christmas menus on offer in and around Hastings.

By India Wentworth
3 minutes ago

Top 10 restaurants/bar/pubs on Tripadvisor (as of November 20) with Christmas menus on their websites.

All photos from Google Maps.

1. Teddy’s Beach Diner - https://www.facebook.com/Teddysbeach/

2. The Stag Inn - https://www.staghastings.co.uk/sites/default/files/christmas_party_menu_stag_0.pdf

3. The Tic Tocory - https://www.facebook.com/TheTicTocory/posts/pfbid02iCncGCd9kGXevqyhpEKwC2fdS96sG1GENxoxmEzVkHLKNz4288EqXvpGvEiYJjVxl

4. The Anchor Inn - https://www.facebook.com/TheAnchorInnHastings/posts/pfbid02rNRyVAui63Z7grG3pmmAcGVYin6Rbxa3kghmhrFTzGLn5ez4m7iMcseJP2tz3KJbl

