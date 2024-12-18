An expert has offered advice to people on how to stay safe from house fires this Christmas.

Joel Efosa, CEO of real estate company, Fire Cash Buyer, that specialises in fire damage has highlighted the most common causes of fire damage and offered ‘seven top tips to keep your home safe this season’.

A spokesperson for Fire Cash Buyer said: “Between January and June this year, there were over 12,440 fires reported at home dwellings, with this figure set to increase during the second half of the year.

“The Christmas period is a time for sparkling lights, cozy gatherings, and festive cheer – but it's also one of the riskiest times of year for house fires. Between overloaded outlets, dry Christmas trees, and open-flame candles, homeowners often underestimate the fire hazards hidden in their holiday décor.”

An expert has offered advice to people on how to stay safe from house fires this Christmas. Image by Peace,love,happiness from Pixabay

Here are Mr Efosa’s top tips:

1. Avoid overloading outlets

He said: “Electrical malfunctions are among the top fire hazards, especially during the festive season. Overloading outlets with multiple light strands, decorations, or power-hungry devices increases the risk of overheating and can lead to short circuits or electrical fires. To minimise this risk, try to distribute your decorations across multiple outlets throughout the space. Additionally, use surge protectors if you know you’re going to need to plug lots in.”

2. Keep candles away from flammable decorations

Mr Efosa pointed out that open flames are a ‘major cause’ of fire damage, and you must be ‘incredibly cautious’ with them.

He added: “Candles add a festive touch, but they must be kept far from any flammable materials, with a recommendation of at least three feet of distance between candles and anything that is flammable. Additionally, ensure the wick is cut to 1/4 of an inch during each use so the flame doesn't get too high, and make sure there's at least 10cm between candles.”

3. Use heating equipment safely

Mr Efosa said: “Winter’s chill often leads to using additional heating equipment, like space heaters or heated blankets. Always read instructions before use and keep heaters at least three feet away from flammable objects like curtains, furniture, and Christmas trees. Never leave heating equipment unattended, and make sure to turn off space heaters and unplug heated blankets before bed or leaving the room.”

4. Turn off lights and decorations before bed

Mr Efosa has stressed the importance of turning off unnecessary lights and decorations before bed or leaving the house. He said it ‘not only reduces fire risk but can also help save on electricity costs’, adding: “Unplugging these items helps prevent electrical malfunctions and is one small simple thing you can do to protect your home.”

5. Check lights for fraying and use indoor lights only indoors

Christmas lights add charm, but ‘safety is essential’, the expert said. He continued: “Ensure all lights are in good condition before use, and only use indoor lights inside your home as they aren’t designed to withstand outdoor conditions. Whether old or new, check all lights for damage. LED lights are a safer option as they emit less heat, reducing fire risks for nearby decorations.”

6. Stay vigilant in the kitchen during holiday cooking

With holiday feasts come busy kitchens but you must never leave the kitchen unattended while cooking, as this ‘can be a major fire risk’. Mr Efosa said: “Avoid overloading outlets with cooking equipment and stay focused on cooking tasks. While it’s tempting to enjoy a holiday drink while cooking, minimise alcohol intake to maintain full attention.”

7. Keep your Christmas tree hydrated and avoid overloading with lights

Real Christmas trees can be fire hazards, ‘especially when dry’, the CEO said. Mr Efosa added: “Keeping your tree well-watered helps slow the burn rate in case of a fire. Regardless of if it's real or artificial, avoid overloading the tree with lights as connecting too many strands can increase fire risk, so always check the recommended limits.”

Ultimately, the expert from Fire Cash Buyer reminded people that the holiday season brings additional fire hazards. You should ‘regularly inspect’ all equipment, limit open flames, and ‘keep safety in mind to ensure a safe and joyful season’.