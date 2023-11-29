Christmas lights display on in Chichester this weekend for charity

One of the displays for the Stoneyfield Charity Christmas Lights.

On Saturday, December 2 from 5pm, Stoneyfield Cottages will be lit up with lights and extraordinary displays for Christmas. Their Facebook page has 1,100 likes and 1,200 followers, with a five star rating from reviewers who have been to their previous displays.

A review from Shoshanna Thomas from their 2022 event reads “A beautiful little gem with beautifully kind people. Thank you for keeping the magic alive.”

In 2021, Stacey Louise wrote: “Fantastic display of lights. It was our first time visiting and it was wonderful to see and feel so much love of Christmas spirit after some very unsettling times. Amazing efforts for the charities chosen.”

Another one from 2021 showed that this display is for those who are lovers of Christmas of all ages. Annie Chambers wrote: “I don't have kids but took my 81-year-old mother, we both loved it. Father Christmas helped her into his sleigh! Stunning lights and a magical garden no matter what age you are. There are some wonderful people on this planet, and you'll find them at Stoneyfield.”

The Sussex Snowdrop Trust is dedicated to providing care at home for local children (0-19 years) with a life-threatening or terminal illness with Community Paediatric Nurses. They also provide emotional and financial help for their families.