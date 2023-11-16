Christmas market to be held in North and East Street in Chichester
Chichester Christmas Cheer is set to be a festive extravaganza for the Chichester community this December.
There will be a ‘Chichester Christmas Cheer’ event in the town centre on Saturday, December 9 to Sunday, The market will run from 9am to 6pm on Saturdays and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.
There’s also another weekend date for the event, which is on Saturday, December 16 to Sunday, December 17.
Here’s more information about what’s in store: Stalls Abound: Discover the season's magic as you stroll through an enchanting array of stalls. Local artisans and vendors will showcase their finest wares, offering a selection of handcrafted gifts, decorations, and festive treats.
Foodie Delights: Indulge your taste buds at our enticing food stalls, where various culinary delights await. From savoury snacks to sweet treats, the food stalls promise to satisfy every craving and add a flavourful touch to your holiday experience.
Live Music: Immerse yourself in the festive sounds of the season with live music performances scheduled throughout the event.
Street Theatre Extravaganza: Be captivated by street theatre performances that bring the enchantment of Christmas to life. Talented performers will engage and entertain audiences with their acts.
Raise a Glass: Unwind and enjoy the festive atmosphere at our bars, where skilled bartenders will craft seasonal cocktails and pour your favourite libations.
Event Organisers Venetia Randall and Simon Stewart said: “We’re excited to bring Chichester Christmas Cheer to the heart of our community!
“This event is a celebration of joy, unity, and the festive spirit. Join us for a weekend filled with laughter, music, delicious food and more.”