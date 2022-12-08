Christmas shopping in Horsham 2022: Here are Swan Walk’s opening and closing times over the festive season

Here are Swan Walk’s Christmas opening and closing times below*:
Monday 19th to Saturday 24th December: 9.00am to 5.30pm
Sunday 25th December (Christmas Day): CLOSED
Monday 26th December to Saturday 31st December: 9.00am to 5.30pm
Sunday 1st Jan 2023: 10.30am to 4.30pm
Monday 2nd Jan 2023: 9.00am to 5.30pm
*Individual stores opening and closing times will vary over the festive season.