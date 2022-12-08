Edit Account-Sign Out
Christmas shopping in Horsham 2022: Here are Swan Walk’s opening and closing times over the festive season

Tis the season for present buying and to help you plan your spree, here are the opening and closing times of Horsham’s Swan Walk.

By Ellis Peters
4 minutes ago

Here are Swan Walk’s Christmas opening and closing times below*:

Monday 19th to Saturday 24th December: 9.00am to 5.30pm

Sunday 25th December (Christmas Day): CLOSED

Monday 26th December to Saturday 31st December: 9.00am to 5.30pm

Sunday 1st Jan 2023: 10.30am to 4.30pm

Monday 2nd Jan 2023: 9.00am to 5.30pm

*Individual stores opening and closing times will vary over the festive season.

