Christmas tree and decorations up in Chichester

It’s said to be the most wonderful time of the year, Christmas is almost here! Chichester is getting ready for the festive season.
By Henry Bryant
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 10:21 GMT
This month, we’ve seen lots happening in Chichester’s city-centre for the holiday season. A Christmas tree has been put up opposite Chichester Cross with Pudsey Bear making a feature on Friday, November 17. The BBC Children in Need character had been seen greeting people.

We’ve also seen mini Christmas trees above shops, that have been put all around North Street.

