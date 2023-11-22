Christmas tree and decorations up in Chichester
It’s said to be the most wonderful time of the year, Christmas is almost here! Chichester is getting ready for the festive season.
This month, we’ve seen lots happening in Chichester’s city-centre for the holiday season. A Christmas tree has been put up opposite Chichester Cross with Pudsey Bear making a feature on Friday, November 17. The BBC Children in Need character had been seen greeting people.
We’ve also seen mini Christmas trees above shops, that have been put all around North Street.