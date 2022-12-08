To avoid being caught out this festive season, we have put together a list of all the opening and closing times of the major supermarkets in Crawley.
Don’t worry about forgetting anything this Christmas, as here are the seasonal opening and closing times for:
Tesco Extra
Christmas Eve: 12am to 6pm
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
New Years Eve: 6am to 6pm
New Years Day: 10am to 4pm
Asda
10:30pm to 4:30pm apart from Christmas Day when they are closed.
Sainsbury
Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: 10am to 5pm
Bank Holiday: 8am to 8pm
New Years Eve: 7am to 7pm
New Years Day: 10am to 4pm
Bank Holiday: 8am to 8pm
Lidl
Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: CLOSED
New Years Eve: 8am to 7pm
New Years Day: CLOSED
Bank Holiday: 8am to 8pm
Aldi
Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: CLOSED
New Years Eve: 8am to 6pm
New Years Day: CLOSED