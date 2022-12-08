Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Christmas supermarket opening and closing times 2022

In the build-up to Christmas, it is important to know when the town’s supermarkets are open for business over the holidays.

By Ellis Peters
4 hours ago

To avoid being caught out this festive season, we have put together a list of all the opening and closing times of the major supermarkets in Crawley.

Don’t worry about forgetting anything this Christmas, as here are the seasonal opening and closing times for:

Tesco Extra

Christmas Eve: 12am to 6pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm

New Years Eve: 6am to 6pm

New Years Day: 10am to 4pm

Asda

10:30pm to 4:30pm apart from Christmas Day when they are closed.

Sainsbury

Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 10am to 5pm

Bank Holiday: 8am to 8pm

New Years Eve: 7am to 7pm

New Years Day: 10am to 4pm

Bank Holiday: 8am to 8pm

Lidl

Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

New Years Eve: 8am to 7pm

New Years Day: CLOSED

Bank Holiday: 8am to 8pm

Aldi

Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

New Years Eve: 8am to 6pm

New Years Day: CLOSED

