Eastbourne Christmas light switch-on details

On Thursday (November 24) the switch-on will take place from 4pm. Lights will cover Terminus Road and the interactive Christmas tree will return to Banker’s Corner featuring 9,000 LED lights. The switch-on also includes a craft market, children’s rides, vegan market, and live music.
Stephen Holt, CEO of Your Eastbourne BID, said “In just a few days, Eastbourne Town Centre is going to be lit up in festive colours, creating a real Christmas atmosphere. After the success of last year, we wanted to make this years lights turn on bigger and better, just like Eastbourne’s Lightning Fibre Ice Rink! We will have a great variety of traders, activities for the children and live music from 4pm all the way through to 8pm, with the actual turn on happening at 6pm. We would like to say a huge thank you to Gian Luca and the team at La Locanda del Duca for sponsoring this event. It is great to have a locally loved restaurant sponsor this local event.”
Luke Johnson, Your Eastbourne BID operations manager, said: “We are really excited for the Christmas lights turn on this Thursday, with the ice rink nearly ready and the lights about to illuminate the street, we are all getting in the Christmas mood. We are looking forward to hosting a variety of markets alongside the Christmas lights turn on, with a vegan market and a craft market set to lay the street with loads of local and homemade goods, perfect for finding that special unique gift. We hope to see you here this Thursday!”