Eastbourne Christmas light switch-on details

Stephen Holt, CEO of Your Eastbourne BID, said “In just a few days, Eastbourne Town Centre is going to be lit up in festive colours, creating a real Christmas atmosphere. After the success of last year, we wanted to make this years lights turn on bigger and better, just like Eastbourne’s Lightning Fibre Ice Rink! We will have a great variety of traders, activities for the children and live music from 4pm all the way through to 8pm, with the actual turn on happening at 6pm. We would like to say a huge thank you to Gian Luca and the team at La Locanda del Duca for sponsoring this event. It is great to have a locally loved restaurant sponsor this local event.”