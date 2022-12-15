Eastbourne residents urged to vote for the town centre’s best dressed Christmas window

Eastbourne residents have been encouraged to vote for what they think is the best dressed Christmas window in the town centre.

CEO of Your Eastbourne BID Stephen Holt said: “Last year five businesses were shortlisted by judges to go to a public vote. Over 800 people took part in the vote and the Samaritans in Grove Road were the proud winners. This year we want people to visit the town centre themselves and nominate any business that has an amazing Christmas display.

"Simply go online to www.eastbournechristmas.com and follow the link to the best dressed window competition or visit https://forms.gle/2zNcTg7Y6PpTU97y6. The business with the most nominations will be awarded the ‘Best Dressed Christmas Window 2022’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any town centre business can be nominated.

The 2021 winning display from Samaritans in Grove Road, Eastbourne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Holt added: “This year we want to also recognise those businesses that internally have pulled out all the tinsel, baubles and trees to make a real impact. It’s completely free to enter and entries close on December 31.”

READ THIS:Here is when snow is next expected in Sussex