Eastbourne Masonic Charity Carol Concert was held last night (December 5) at St Saviours Church.

The service was held in support of the East Sussex Foster Care Association and featured well-known carols and readings. There was also be two choirs performing from Ocklynge School.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “[It] was a huge success with well over 300 in attendance! The service was led by the 56-strong Ocklynge School choirs who also sung choir solos. The choir were a wonderful advertisement for their school and tutors. I was really impressed by such a well disciplined group of young people. A moving evening and fantastic start to the Christmas season!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Sussex Foster Care Association is a local independent charity that was set up in 1993. It serves the needs of foster carers, their families and the children who are placed in their care by the local authority.

Eastbourne school choir wows at charity carol service

Advertisement Hide Ad