Evening of music, songs and stories in Horsham to celebrate the Spirit of Christmas

On Tuesday 13th December, 7.30 - 8.30 The United Reformed Church, Horsham is hosting an evening of music, song and stories about how we celebrate Christmas today and the connections to the Nativity story. The Trafalgar Road Community Choir will lead the music and singing and the congregation will be immersed into the whole experience.The event is free of charge and all are welcome, we just ask that you bring: a small battery powered lantern, a Christmas cracker and a Christmas food gift for The Horsham Food bank. Festive refreshments will be served after.