A festive lights competition is once again taking place in Eastbourne to raise money for two local charities.

Sovereign Shines is returning with Premier Marinas inviting berth holders and residents of the Sovereign Harbour community to light up their boats and houses to create a light display.

Now in its seventh year, the light spectacle categories include best boat or house, best snow scene, home-crafted display and even a ‘little and pretty’ display.

A Premier Marinas spokesperson said: “Prizes for this year’s competition include luxurious Christmas hampers, dining out vouchers and a lift, high pressure wash and launch for your boat.

“The event is a collaboration between Premier Marinas, the Sovereign Harbour Berth Holders Association and The Rotary Club of Sovereign Harbour who are fundraising for two amazing local charities: the RNLI Eastbourne and the Children with Cancer Fund – Polegate.”

Participants can register for the competition now, with lights expected to be on display by Friday, December 9.

The spokesperson added: “The Waterfront at Sovereign Harbour will attract residents and visitors who wish to stroll around the harbour to take in the sparkle of Christmas lights and finish the evening with a meal at one of the fabulous eating establishments.”

This year’s Sovereign Shines will also be marked with an onshore event at The Waterfront on December 9 between 4pm–8pm. This will be an evening of free festive family entertainment to raise funds for both charities.

The spokesperson said: “Expect a magical atmosphere with a live performance by The Eastbourne Community Choir, meet Santa and his reindeer family, explore a festive elf hunt around the harbour and from 2pm enjoy a Christmas market with gifts and treats from local businesses.”

The Christmas market will also continue into Saturday, December 10, between 10am–3pm, in conjunction with the charity Santa stroll around the harbour. The stroll has been organised by the Rotary Club with Premier Marinas as the main sponsor.

To apply to take part in the light spectacle please go to The Waterfront website and if you would like to donate to both charities please visit the Sovereign Shines fundraising page. All proceeds raised will be donated equally between the two charities.

