Forest Christmas light trail: Festive treat for your family
Christmas is now popping up all over the place and winter woodland light shows are becoming as popular as a visit to Santa.
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 10:40 am
There are a few to choose from in Sussex but Bedgebury Pinetum, on the East Sussex and Kent border, has been a firm family favourite for the past few years.
The illuminated trail is back this year from November 19 through to January 2.
You can experience Bedgebury in a whole new light as you wander one-mile beneath canopies drenched in seasonal colour, inspired by the landscape itself and produced by Sony Music.
