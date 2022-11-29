Hailsham Christmas Market final countdown

It’s nearly time for Hailsham’s Christmas Market.

This year’s market takes place in the town centre on December 10 from 9am – 3pm. There will be a range of stalls selling fine food, Christmas gifts, candles, confectionery and lots of festive refreshments including mulled wine, mulled cider and festive gin.

The event will also feature live music in Vicarage Field provided by The Sussex Stompers and The Chandeliers. Santa will be handing out free sweets to children too, provided by Hailsham Rotary Club.

The Christmas Market will coincide with Hailsham Farmers’ Market, which will hold a special Christmas event at the Cattle Market site in Market Street, selling locally sourced food and crafts. There will also be festive entertainment on-site – a Dame Dora Panto, plus a 'Best Dressed Elf' and 'Best Dressed Dog' competition.

Hailsham Parish Church will be hosting Wealden Brass Band’s Christmas Concert at 2.30pm on the day with free entry.

Councillor Nigel Coltman, vice-chairman of the town council’s communities committee, said: "We're certainly getting into the Christmas spirit again and, having received encouraging feedback from shoppers and stallholders in previous years, we're looking forward to doing it all again this year and making the event an even bigger success."

Mickey Caira, deputy town clerk and business enterprise manager, said: "There really is something for everyone to experience in the town during the festive period, from families and couples to those visiting Hailsham for a spot of Christmas shopping. Our Christmas Market programme includes quality live entertainment and a range of activities which we hope will enthuse everyone - and help support local businesses during the festive period."