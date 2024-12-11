Watch our video to see the West Sussex city’s lights shine and the beautiful Christmas tree!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are truly stepping into the festive season in Chichester. Christmas in the city feels like a magical blend of tradition, community, and festive charm.

The city’s cobbled streets have come alive with twinkling lights and seasonal decorations, creating a picturesque winter wonderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can explore the bustling Christmas markets, brimming with handmade crafts, gourmet treats, and one-of-a-kind gifts, perfect for spreading holiday cheer. Families can delight in meeting Santa at his grotto, gliding across an ice rink, or enjoying heartwarming pantomimes and theatre productions.

What’s your favourite part of Christmas? Let us know in the comments.