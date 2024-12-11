It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Chichester
We are truly stepping into the festive season in Chichester. Christmas in the city feels like a magical blend of tradition, community, and festive charm.
The city’s cobbled streets have come alive with twinkling lights and seasonal decorations, creating a picturesque winter wonderland.
Visitors can explore the bustling Christmas markets, brimming with handmade crafts, gourmet treats, and one-of-a-kind gifts, perfect for spreading holiday cheer. Families can delight in meeting Santa at his grotto, gliding across an ice rink, or enjoying heartwarming pantomimes and theatre productions.
What's your favourite part of Christmas?
