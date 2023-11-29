A Littlehampton business held a Christmas event over the weekend – where children were greeted with presents from Santa.

Father Christmas made a surprise early visit to Going Spare – a vehicle parts shop in Wick Street – on Saturday evening (November 25).

The shop closed early so it could be transformed into a Santa’s grotto between 5 and 7pm

“Free presents for all the children, Santa will be here and lots of activities next door in Wick Hall, including a bouncy castle,” the business wrote on social media.

Father Christmas made a surprise early visit to Going Spare – a vehicle parts shop in Wick Street – on Saturday evening. Photo contributed

Celia Thomson-Hitchcock, who runs the Ahead To Toe Hair and Beauty Salon with her husband, ‘had the honour’ of helping out at the event.

They handed out more than 400 Christmas presents to the local children, with mulled wine, sweets and biscuits – ‘all courtesy of Roger Arthurs and his team’.