Who has the most creative Christmas tree in Littlehampton? The Littlehampton Town Show Committee is putting the question to the people of the town in its annual online Christmas competition.

This year, the committee wants to see your tree and the person with 'The Most Creative Christmas Tree’ will win a bundle of fabulous Littlehampton 2023 calendars.

Pete Buckley, chairman, said: "Littlehampton is full of talented people who enter in our annual show in September, so we are excited to see how creative everyone’s Christmas tree looks.

"The winner will be delighted with their calendars, which are full of fabulous Littlehampton photographs taken by local photographers."

To enter, email a photograph of your tree to [email protected] (the photograph can be a collage of up to 4 photos) and including your name, email, postal address and phone number. Rules can be found on the website www.littlehamptontownshow.wordpress.com

The committee will shortlist four entries. These will be posted on its social media pages, where the public will vote for the winner. The winner will receive five copies of the Littlehampton Town Show 2023 calendar to share with their family and friends.

The closing date for entries is December 16, 2022. Online voting will finish at 9pm on December 23, 2022. The winner will receive their calendars on Christmas Eve.

Anyone looking for a last-minute Christmas gift can order a calendar on the same website for £5 with free local delivery.

The cover of the Littlehampton 2023 calendar, raising money for the Littlehampton Town Show

Pete added: "All the committee wish everyone a happy Christmas and best wishes for 2023."

