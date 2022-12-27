Families gathered on Eastbourne seafront on the weekend to get into the festive spirit with the town’s annual Christmas Day Concert.

The concert was held at the Wish Tower Slopes from 10.30am-11.30am on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25) as Eastbourne Silver Band played for the crowd.

The free concert is a long-standing tradition in the town with residents and visitors joining together for music and dancing.

Jon Whitmore, who photographed the event, said: “It was fantastic. The band performed for about an hour. They did a lot of covers of different Christmas songs. The band leader was great, he got the crowd going.

"It was great fun. Everyone was having a great time.

"Our little dog wasn’t a fan of the clapping, but everyone seemed to have a great time.”

In the past the event has been held at Eastbourne Bandstand but due to essential work being carried out the concert was moved to the Wish Tower Slopes next to the RNLI Museum.

