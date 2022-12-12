PICTURES: Hailsham Christmas Market 2022
This year’s market took place in the town centre on Saturday (December 10) from 9am – 3pm.
By India Wentworth
4 minutes ago
Updated
12th Dec 2022, 11:43am
There was a range of stalls selling fine food, Christmas gifts, candles, confectionery and lots of festive refreshments including mulled wine, mulled cider and festive gin.
The event also featured live music in Vicarage Field provided by The Sussex Stompers and The Chandeliers. Santa was handing out free sweets to children too, provided by Hailsham Rotary Club.
Photos from Hailsham Town Council.
