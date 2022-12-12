Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Hailsham Christmas Market 2022

PICTURES: Hailsham Christmas Market 2022

This year’s market took place in the town centre on Saturday (December 10) from 9am – 3pm.

By India Wentworth
4 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 11:43am

There was a range of stalls selling fine food, Christmas gifts, candles, confectionery and lots of festive refreshments including mulled wine, mulled cider and festive gin.

The event also featured live music in Vicarage Field provided by The Sussex Stompers and The Chandeliers. Santa was handing out free sweets to children too, provided by Hailsham Rotary Club.

Photos from Hailsham Town Council.

1. Hailsham Christmas Market 2022

-

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Hailsham Christmas Market 2022

-

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Hailsham Christmas Market 2022

-

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Hailsham Christmas Market 2022

-

Photo: -

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1