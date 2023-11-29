Santa to join the Rotary Club of Lewes for their Christmas Tree of Goodwill

It will soon be that time when Father Christmas joins the Rotary Club of Lewes to fundraise for charity.

Every year as Christmas approaches the Rotary Club of Lewes teams up with the Barbican and Castle Rotary Clubs and the Lions to help Santa to tour Lewes, Kingston and Ringmer, delighting young children and fundraising for local charities and individuals in need.

Each weekday evening in December, starting at 5:30pm, the Rotary Club and Father Christmas will be visiting the roads in each area listed below, to collect money which will then be used to purchase food vouchers, which are distributed to food banks to go to families who are in need over this festive time.

Father Christmas will be visiting the following areas throughout December:

Wallands – 6th

Old Malling – 8th

Southover – 11th

Kingston – 12th

Winterbourne – 13th

Ringmer – 14th and 15th

New Malling – 18th

Nevil – 19th

Landport estate – 20th

De Montfort – 21st

Town Centre – 22nd

The Rotary Club of Lewes does stress that while every effort is made to complete routes, there are occasions where circumstances beyond the Club's control force a route to be changed or cancelled at short notice. The Club understands how disappointing this for children, they do apologise and stress they only do this as a last resort.