Santa to join the Rotary Club of Lewes for their Christmas Tree of Goodwill

Santa to join the Rotary Club of Lewes for the Christmas Tree of Goodwill
Every year as Christmas approaches the Rotary Club of Lewes teams up with the Barbican and Castle Rotary Clubs and the Lions to help Santa to tour Lewes, Kingston and Ringmer, delighting young children and fundraising for local charities and individuals in need.
Each weekday evening in December, starting at 5:30pm, the Rotary Club and Father Christmas will be visiting the roads in each area listed below, to collect money which will then be used to purchase food vouchers, which are distributed to food banks to go to families who are in need over this festive time.
Father Christmas will be visiting the following areas throughout December:
Wallands – 6th
Old Malling – 8th
Southover – 11th
Kingston – 12th
Winterbourne – 13th
Ringmer – 14th and 15th
New Malling – 18th
Nevil – 19th
Landport estate – 20th
De Montfort – 21st
Town Centre – 22nd
The Rotary Club of Lewes does stress that while every effort is made to complete routes, there are occasions where circumstances beyond the Club's control force a route to be changed or cancelled at short notice. The Club understands how disappointing this for children, they do apologise and stress they only do this as a last resort.
