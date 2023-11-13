Santa’s Selsey Christmas float routes revealed
Please note, the information below will depend on weather and routes will be rearranged accordingly. Updates will be published on Selsey Lions Facebook page:
- Sat 2nd Selsey Christmas Parade East Beach and High Street
- Sun 3rd: 4.30 pm Manor Road, Mountwood Road, Broomfield Road, Elm Tree Close (and cul-de-sacs),
Manor Road, Grafton Road, James Street, Chayle Gardens, Western Road
-
Mon 4th: 5.30 pm, Mundham and Runcton area.
-
Tues. 5th: 5.30 pm Beach Road, Marrisfield Place, Kingsway, Albion Road, Sunnymead Drive & Close.
-
Wed 6th: 5.30 pm Church Road, St. Peters Crescent, Wellington Gardens, Malthouse Road (+cul-de-
sacs), High Street, East Street, North Road, Netherton Close.
-
Thurs. 7th: 5.30 pm Merryfield Drive, Burlington Gardens, Tretawn Gardens, Constable Drive,
Gainsborough Drive, Landseer Drive, Hannover Close, Lingfield Way, Littlefield Close.
-
Fri 8th: 5.00 pm Manor Farm Close, Chichester Road, Hunisett Close, Millington Drive, Fidler Close,
Petts Close, Robinson Close.
-
Sun, 10 th : 5.00pm Marine Drive, Broad View, Eastway/Bank, Fontwell Road, Gillway, Chichester way,
-
Tues 12 th . 5.30 pm Hunston: Foxbridge Drive, St. Leodegars Way, Orchard Side, Westlands Road,
Little Boultons.
-
Wed 13th: 5.30pm Ursula Square & Avenue, Seal Road & Square, Marine Gardens, Hillfield Road;
Bridge Way, Peachy Road, Green Lane, Meadowlands, Latham Road, Langton Close, High Street,
Bridleway, Croft Way.
-
Thurs. 14th: 5.30 pm, Grafton Road, Lifeboat Way, Coxswain Way, Wright Way,
Barnes Close, Canadian Crescent, Pacific Way, Jones Square, Beacon Drive, Lawrence Close, Mixon
Close, Sparshott Road, Pennycord Close.
-
Fri 15th: 5.30pm East Beach Road, Drift Road, Solar Drive, Tranquillity Way, Lunar Crescent, Orbit
Gardens, Halley View, Jodrell Place, Wheatfield Road, Manor Lane
-
Sun. 17th: 5.00pm Sidlesham Area
-
Mon 18 th 5.30 pm West Street, Bonnar Road, Clayton Road, Sea Grove, Vincent Road,
Coxes Road, Warner Road.
-
Tues 19th: 5.30pm, Bill House, Byways, Solent Way, Seal Road, York Road, Tythe Barn Road, Green
Lane, Windsor Road, Grove Road, Orchard Avenue, Southern Road, Longacre, Woodlands
Road, Beach Gardens, Cherry Gardens, Ursula / St. Itha Road
-
Wed 20th: 5.30 pm Old Farm Road, Spinney Close, Granary Lane, Mc. Nair Close, Honeysuckle Lane,
Blackberry Lane, Donaldson Close, Colt Street, Acorn Close, Horsefield Road, Coppice Lane, Saddle
Lane, Paddock Lane, Horseshoe, Large Acres, Crablands.