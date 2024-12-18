A Sussex singer’s parody tune about the winter fuel allowance cuts, called Freezing This Christmas, has topped a global music chart.

Dean Ager, from Lancing, was asked by song-writer Chris Middleton – of the Sir Starmer and the Granny Harmers YouTube channel – to sing about the winter fuel allowance cuts.

The song ridicules Prime Minister Keir Starmer for deciding that the winter fuel payment will now only go to pensioners on means-tested benefits, impacting around 10 million people. MPs voted in favour of significant cuts, leaving thousands of pensioners uncertain.

Despite describing himself as 'not very political', Chris told the Telegraph he ‘felt obligated to take on the issue’, adding: “Pensioners have told me they feel abandoned.”

Dean is one of the UK's finest Rat Pack tribute singers and was chosen as the ideal man to perform the track – which is a parody of Lonely This Christmas by Mud.

After reaching the top of the iTunes downloads chart, Freezing This Christmas is now also at the summit of the Official Big Top 40 chart from Global. The song has so far raised more than £15,000 for Age UK.

Dean said: “It's come as such a surprise to me.

"It was just getting a job to do another obscure song but it’s grown, grown and grown.

Lancing's Dean Ager singing in Worthing town centre with residents and staff from Victoria Lodge Care Home. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"It's just public love really and the kind of desire to change and get extra money for the people who really need it.

"The deadline for all of these sales [of the song] to be counted is midnight on Thursday (December 19).”

However, the achievement is bittersweet as some radio stations are ‘refusing to play it to their audiences’, according to an article in the Daily Mail. Dean said he has not heard the song on the radio once.

“These stations are denying access for people to make an informed decision,” Dean said. “They've got this wrong. That does not sit right with me and it is frustrating. It's upsetting really.

"Deep down, everybody wants to help. You know these people are struggling, cold and hungry and being denied access to to it [winter fuel allowance].

"It just makes you angry, it makes you frustrated.”

To watch the music video on YouTube, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQrvmY5s2mo

Alongside residents of a local care home, Dean entertained shoppers in Worthing with Christmas carols last week.

The professional singer regularly performs at care homes and restaurants and can be booked for anniversaries, birthday parties and other celebrations. His website is www.deanager.com.