Take a look at what’s happening during the Christmas period in Chichester.
It’s that time of year already. Christmas is just around the corner and the Historic West Sussex city of Chichester is prepared with some events to get into the festive period.
Here are some of those events that will get you in the Christmas mood. We will be updating this photo article page as more events get announced, so bookmark it to stay up to date with everything festive happening in the city!
1. Christmas Light Switch-on, daytime activities and after party
Chichester BID, in partnership with Chichester City Council, is excited to present Light Up Chichester, a reimagined Christmas Lights Switch On event taking place on Saturday 23rd November 2024. This year’s festivities will bring together the community for a day filled with family-friendly fun, live performances and festive celebrations, culminating in the brand-new Light Up Chichester: The Afterparty, a celebration set to carry the magic of Christmas late into the evening. From 10am, Chichester’s city centre will come alive with festive activity, starting with a pop-up food market in East Street, organised by Chichester District Council offering seasonal delights from local eateries and businesses in the city. Visitors can enjoy live music, street entertainment, a light show, a snow machine transforming the streets into a winter wonderland, and interactive activities for families from 11am. For the first time, the festive fun continues after the lights are switched on! Light Up Chichester: The Afterparty will see restaurants, pubs, and bars across the city offering themed events, festive menus, live music, and Christmas cocktails from 5pm until late. Highlights include Victorian drinks at The Havana, live Christmas music at The Eastgate Inn, meeting Elsa and Anna at The Chantry, festive singalongs at The Chichester Inn, and DJ sets at The Vestry. It’s the perfect way to carry the festive cheer into the night. Photo: Chichester BID
2. Chichester’s popular Cross Market and More returns with festive twist!
The Chichester Cross Market and More returns on Sunday 24 November with a festive twist, between 10am and 4pm in North Street and East Street in the city centre. The event will provide people with the perfect opportunity to start their Christmas shopping and will feature an exciting array of stalls from local artisan creatives, designers, and makers, with delicious street food and drink through the day. There will also be children’s activities with wreath making and a music workshop to keep the young ones entertained, plus a festive stilt walker distributing some seasonal treats. Chichester District Council’s Cross Market and More, which has welcomed thousands of visitors since its first event in 2021, offers an innovative and quality market that showcases the best from creatives from across the whole of the Chichester District. Photo: Chichester District Council
3. Indoor Christmas Market at the Novium Museum
The Novium Museum in Chichester is inviting visitors to kick-start their Christmas shopping while supporting local businesses as it hosts its first free indoor Christmas market on Saturday 30 November. From 10am to 5pm, visitors will be able to explore a variety of festive stalls selling unique handmade gifts, while taking in the historical surroundings of the museum — including the remains of a Roman bath house and the Selsey Tramway exhibition. Entry to both the museum and the Christmas market is free, offering a unique setting to browse an exciting selection of handcrafted products, gourmet treats and beautiful decorations from a range of local artists and craftspeople — a perfect place to start, or continue, the Christmas shopping. Photo: Laura Williams
4. What's happening during the Christmas period in Chichester
On Thursday, November 21, the 20th Anniversary of the Christmas tour across the UK will stop in Chichester. They will be performing at Chichester Cathedral this Thursday at 7.30 pm. Tickets can be purchased online (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images). Photo: Jo Hale
