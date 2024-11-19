1 . Christmas Light Switch-on, daytime activities and after party

Chichester BID, in partnership with Chichester City Council, is excited to present Light Up Chichester, a reimagined Christmas Lights Switch On event taking place on Saturday 23rd November 2024. This year’s festivities will bring together the community for a day filled with family-friendly fun, live performances and festive celebrations, culminating in the brand-new Light Up Chichester: The Afterparty, a celebration set to carry the magic of Christmas late into the evening. From 10am, Chichester’s city centre will come alive with festive activity, starting with a pop-up food market in East Street, organised by Chichester District Council offering seasonal delights from local eateries and businesses in the city. Visitors can enjoy live music, street entertainment, a light show, a snow machine transforming the streets into a winter wonderland, and interactive activities for families from 11am. For the first time, the festive fun continues after the lights are switched on! Light Up Chichester: The Afterparty will see restaurants, pubs, and bars across the city offering themed events, festive menus, live music, and Christmas cocktails from 5pm until late. Highlights include Victorian drinks at The Havana, live Christmas music at The Eastgate Inn, meeting Elsa and Anna at The Chantry, festive singalongs at The Chichester Inn, and DJ sets at The Vestry. It’s the perfect way to carry the festive cheer into the night. Photo: Chichester BID