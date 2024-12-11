These are the events taking place in Chichester for the festive season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As December rolls in, Chichester transforms into a hub of festive fun, offering a variety of events perfect for families, friends, and festive enthusiasts alike. Here’s your guide to what’s on in and around Chichester this holiday season.

Santa's Grotto at Chichester Festival Theatre is open from December 9 to December 23, where families can explore the Elves’ Workshop, meet Santa, and receive an early Christmas gift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hey! Christmas Tree," a heartwarming festive story by Michael Morpurgo, runs at Chichester Festival Theatre from December 7 to December 29, following the rescue of a Christmas tree on Christmas Eve.

Here's what's going on in Chichester this Christmas.

The Chichester Christmas Market takes over East and North Street from December 7 to December 15, offering unique gifts, festive food, and drink from local vendors.

At Sky Park Farm, Rudolph's Grotto is hosting a Real Reindeer Christmas until December 13, complete with festive decorations and twinkling lights.

The Christmas Tree Stroll invites visitors to discover beautifully decorated trees and sustainable sculptures throughout Chichester city centre, running from November 28 to January 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petworth House presents a Christmas Spectacular from November 30 to January 5, featuring festive decorations and mischievous mice hidden among the grandeur.

On December 12, Priory Park in Chichester will host a Family Silent Disco, providing fun for all ages in the iconic Guildhall.

From December 13 to December 15, the Priory Park Panto Experience brings a magical outdoor show with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and a mischievous elf to Chichester’s Guildhall.

Stansted House offers a Christmas Tour on December 13, showcasing the stately home beautifully decorated for the holiday season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowdray’s Walled Garden is hosting Christmas Afternoon Tea until December 21, featuring delightful treats prepared by skilled pastry chefs.

Ice Skating at Seal Bay runs from December 13 to January 3, where visitors can glide into the festive spirit.

An Evening with Peter Auty at Stansted House on December 13 features the renowned tenor performing holiday classics, including the beloved "Walking in the Air.”

The Après Ski Party at The Kennels returns from December 13 to December 15, transforming the Putting Green into a lively festive celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester’s Festive Family Day takes place on December 14, offering free arts, crafts, and storytelling across various city locations, including the Cathedral and Pallant House Gallery.

Finally, Northlands Pole hosts Meet Santa and Friends on the Farm until December 24, where families can enjoy a magical visit with Santa in his grotto.

With such a diverse range of events, Chichester promises to be a magical destination for festive cheer this December.