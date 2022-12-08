Willingdon house creates miniature Christmas village to raise money for charity

A house in Willingdon has created a festive village to raise money for a local charity.

Allen and Sandra Martin have created the miniature village within their conservatory for the last 10 years. This year it features around 5,000 lights and 200 miniature houses/festive scenes.

Allen said: “Sandra started collecting them around 15 years ago and we’d do a small table in the conservatory. The collection grew from there and then 10 years ago we had such a lot that we decided to collect for charity. One year we raised around £600 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice. It fills the whole conservatory now.”

This is the first time the attraction has been on since Covid and is collecting for You Raise Me Up, a Polegate-based charity that supports people who have suffered the loss of someone special. Allen said: “We thought their aim was a brilliant idea. We always support local charities.”

The miniature Christmas village in Willingdon (photo from Allen Martin)

