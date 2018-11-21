December etc Magazine what you can find inside

Here is what you can expect from our festive edition of the magazine which is out Thursday, November 22.

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun you can break out the festive films and mince pies without feeling guilty. Our cover this month has a distinctively festive feel to it - think boxing day walks and snowy picture postcard image.

In the issue this month's edition we have former Strictly champion Ore Oduba who talks about how they are going to celebrate his son's first Christmas and how Ore feels about hosting the Strictly live tour. The fashion pages are all a sparkle with outfits perfect for Christmas get togethers and New Year's Eve celebrations, and for interior inspiration there is a round up of the best Christmas decorations to give your home winter wonderland feel.

An Eastbourne mum of two explains how she set up her children's clothing brand Naida Crystal almost by accident, a cancer patient reveals how cosmetics aimed at those with cancer has given her renewed confidence, and Beauty Factory talks about their party pamper package.

We have a gift page for any last minute ideas and raise a glass of Tom Cat Sussex gin and discover a property developer with a difference who does it to help people get on the property ladder rather than to make a massive profit.

It is a jam packed edition, make sure you pick up yours now.

