Art competition will showcase how Midhurst inspires

A fun art competition has been launched as part of this year’s MADhurst and is encouraging young people to get creative.
By contributed
Published 20th Jul 2023, 13:55 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 14:14 BST

Schoolchildren aged 16 or under are being invited to create artwork that showcases the things that inspire them about Midhurst.

But be quick as the deadline for entries is midnight on July 23.

The winners will be presented with their special awards at the Midhurst Town Council Summer Street Party on Saturday, August 26.

Zara Kelleway at the South Downs Visitor Centre in Midhurst. Photo: ContribZara Kelleway at the South Downs Visitor Centre in Midhurst. Photo: Contrib
Zara Kelleway at the South Downs Visitor Centre in Midhurst. Photo: Contrib

The South Downs National Park Authority is supporting the art competition and will be sharing the winning artwork on its social media channels, website and newsletter.

Zara Kelleway, who leads the reception team at the South Downs Visitor Centre in Midhurst, said: “The National Park has helped to support MADhurst for a number of years and we’re pleased to be teaming up for the art competition this year.

"This competition is a chance to let your imagination run wild and depict what you love about Midhurst.

"It might be anything from a tranquil hidden corner, your school, your back garden, a beautiful view, your favourite shop – the choice is yours.

"It’s such a wonderful town with so much biodiversity, natural beauty, history and culture and we want to celebrate that! It’s also great to be recognising the young artistic talent we have in the area.”

To enter by midnight on July 23, visit www.southdowns.gov.uk/madhurst-2023/

MADhurst is the town’s annual music, arts anddrama festival, celebrating creativity and community in Midhurst.

